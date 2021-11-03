FG urges stronger regulatory frameworks

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has urged manufacturers and stakeholders in the manufacturing and innovation sector, to ensure strong regulatory frameworks are deployed, in order to build confidence and trust in Nigerian goods and services.

The Minister disclosed this at the 2nd National Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in Nigeria with theme: ‘strengthening the Nigerian regulatory establishments for post covid-19 challenges of standardization, metrology and conformity assessment towards enhanced global competitiveness,’ on Tuesday in Abuja.

The National Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in Nigeria is a regulatory organ that ensures Nigerian goods and services can favourably compete with their global counterparts.

Onu said the Federal Government aims to ensure cooperation among stakeholders in the STI stakeholders.

The minister urged participants at the forum to come up with solutions to help improve on regulations, the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) and further Nigeria’s drive towards global competitiveness.

In his opening remark, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, also said, the country needs a robust STI ecosystem capable of facilitating the production of made-in Nigeria products and services to meet up other global competitors.

