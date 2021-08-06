FG vows support for NAWE in skills acquisition

The federal government has expressed willingness to support the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) through the provision of skills acquisition centres to build women capacity.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, made this known when the NAWE executive paid him a courtesy visit Friday.

Akume lauded the association for its decision to train 300 women in various skills “which will lead to the overall betterment of the women folk and in the long run grow the economy.”

The minister assured the association that efforts would be made to assist it through the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

While welcoming the association, the director overseeing the Office of the permanent secretary, Mrs. Stella Maduka, noted that the plan to train 300 women was commendable and advised the group to explore other possible means of funding from the Ministry of Finance and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Earlier, the president of the association, Barrister Veronica Ndanusa, solicited the inclusion of women in all interventions of the ministry.

Blueprint reports that NAWE, established in 1993, is an economic government initiative devoted to entrepreneurship development and capacity building.