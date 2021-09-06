FG wants moringa farmers to unite

The Federal Government has called on commodity Associations to come together to form a united front to make them more sustainable and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic growth.

Director, Export Commodities Department, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Suleiman Audu, stated this at a meeting he had with stakeholders in moringa value chain on Friday in Abuja.

The Director who was represented at the meeting by the Deputy Director, Commodities, Mr Kaura Irimiya, said the essence of the meeting was to work out ways of forming a sustainable national commodity association for the moringa value chain in Nigeria.

President of Eden Moringa Multi-purpose Cooperative Society, Mr Michael Ashimashigha, while agreeing with the director that there was need to have a strong national association for moringa value chain actors, noted that his group, Eden Moringa, has done a lot of work already promoting moringa business in Nigeria.

Also speaking, National President, Moringa Association of Nigeria, Mr, Abba Yusuf Dutse, thanked the director for the initiative.

“I have always said that it is important we all come together to form a national association of moringa in Nigeria,” he said.

He advised all stakeholders to drop their individual differences and

work together for the good of all.