FG will se poon restoreace in NHIS- Health minister

The Nigerian government says it will take appropriate steps to

‘restore peace’ the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This was disclosed by the health minister in an interview with Premium

Times yesterday. The state-run health insurance provider was thrown

into a fresh crisis yesterday when the Executive Secretary, Usman

Yusuf, ignored his indefinite suspension by the governing council of

the agency.

Yusuf’s suspension was announced by the council on Thursday to allow a

panel the council set up probe allegations of misconduct and fraud

against him.Despite being ordered to stay away from Monday, Yusuf

stormed the headquarters of the scheme with a contingent of about 50

police officers and forced his way into his office.

Workers and a handful of security personnel at the gate yesterday

morning were tear-gassed and harassed in the melee.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, said he was yet to be properly

briefed. He said:“I have not being properly briefed on the

development at the NHIS. I have called for a meeting and once I get

full details of what is happening, I will send my report to the office

of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“I can only assure you that government will take appropriate steps to

restore peace in NHIS and ensure that the scheme fulfils its mandate.”

Adewole had himself been at odds with Yusuf over the running of the

NHIS. The minister was the first to suspend the executive secretary

last July at a time the governing council had not been put in place,

also over alleged gross misconduct and fraud.

The immediate reaction of the executive secretary back then was to

question the authority of the minister to suspend him, although he

eventually stayed away from office until February when he was

controversially reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adewole had also asked a panel to investigate the allegations against

Yusuf. Documents in possession of Premium Times revealed that the

panel indicted the official and recommended sanctions.

Since his reinstatement, the agency has been enmeshed in infighting as

Mr Yusuf and some senior officials traded accusations of fraud.

Eight months later, Mr Yusuf was again handed another suspension over

allegations of fraud and misconduct by the scheme’s governing council

inaugurated earlier in March.

While announcing his suspension to journalists on Thursday, Enyantu

Ifenne, the chairperson of the governing council, said several

executive infractions that “we cannot ignore” had been observed,

noting that the council resolved to suspend Yusuf because it was

inundated with petitions and infractions against him.

The council noted that its chairperson in particular had been

subjected to ”verbal assaults, unruly outbursts and various forms of

unprofessional behaviour” by the controversial executive secretary.

Also reacting to Monday’s siege, Ifenne said the council had no

position yet as it was yet to meet.

“Give us some time to digest what is going on. Once we sit, we will

brief you,” she told our correspondent.

Meanwhile, workers at the two Abuja offices of the NHIS downed tools

over the Monday incident and are currently protesting at the head

office of the agency, calling on President Buhari to do the ‘needful’.

“The needful is for the President to remove Mr Yusuf and bring in

somebody who can salvage this agency which is at the brink of

collapse,” Chris Achi, the secretary, Senior Civil Servants of the

NHIS explained.

The presidency is yet to react to the latest controversy.

