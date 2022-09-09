FG withdraws recognition of LMC as NPFL organisers, declares body illegal, tells NFF what to do

The federal government has declared the League Management Company (LMC), an independent body managing the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as illegal.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youth and Sports development Ismaila Abubakar announced this in a strong worded press statement on Friday morning September 9, 2022.

The statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja Nigeria’s capital reads, “In view of the several unpleasant incidents regarding the management of the Football League, specifically, the declaration of the National Football League (NFL) as an illegal body by the Court; the status of the League Management Company (LMC), the NFL’s successor-in-title being outside the purview of the Statutes of the NFF; the Federal Government is constrained to withdraw its recognition of the LMC as the operator of the Nigeria Professional Football League, with immediate effect.

“This decision has become necessary because of the obvious aberration (which is at variance with our football statutes or the laws of the land) whereby a private company is GIFTED the mandate to manage or run the league indefinitely, without the full involvement of and leadership by the clubs, and devoid of any process to monitor the progress and development of the game.

“Sequel to the above, and in order to rescue our domestic football from total collapse, the board of the LMC and the LMC as a body would no longer be recognised by the federal government as operator of the Nigerian Professional Football League

“To avert further chaos in our domestic football, the NFF is advised to immediately withdraw the Licence given to the LMC and, in the meantime, set up an Interim Management Committee (IMC), to include the current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the LMC to oversee the affairs of the League until a proper Professional League Board is constituted in accordance with the Statutes of the NFF.”

In recent years, the Nigerian football league has witnessed down time with Nigeria clubs performing abysmally low at the continental level.

