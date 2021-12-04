FG woos Greek investors to transport sector

A delegation of chief executives of agencies under the Ministry of Transportation led by the minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, met with leading Greek businesses at the 2021 Greek-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce & Technology (GNCCT) and Investment Summit, held in Athens.

The two-day event which took place between November 29 and 30 focused on discovering high net worth investments in maritime transport, aquaculture, circular economy, education and manufacturing.

Also, our correspondent gathered that the Athens investment summit called for increased collaboration between Greece and Nigerian businesses, including relaxation of travel and trade restrictions.

An electronic statement by the Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications of the Nigerian Ports Authority NPA, Mr. Ibrahim Nasiru, indicated that the Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, and country’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, were among the eminent persons at the summit.

