FG working hard to end epileptic power supply – Minister











Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, Tuesday, said the federal government is working hard to boost electricity and end the challenge epileptic power supply in Nigeria.





Aliyu accompanied by the Minister of State, Gabriel Agba, was in the state to carry out inspection of the power projects currently being executed by the federal government in the state.





Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, the minister said the ministry was constructing a 40 megawatts electricity plant from Kashimbila, Taraba to Yandev in Benue.





“The project is in two phases, the phase one is from Kashimbila to Yandev and the phase two is from Yandev to Makurdi.





“The phase one is completed while the phase two will be completed within six months,” the minister said.





He disclosed that the ministry was constructing switch over substations in Ugba and Anyiin both in Logo local government area, Zaki Biam in Ukum local government, and Buruku, Buruku local government all in Benue state.





Responding, Ortom commended the Buhari led administration for giving power a boost.





The governor said that power supply had improved between 2015 to date.





“The federal government had done well but more is still needed to be done,” he said.

