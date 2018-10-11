FG worried over continuous closure of Nigerians Shops in Ghana

The continued closure of Nigerians shops in Ghana two weeks after President Koffi Nana-Akudo gave the order to reopen them, has elicited concern from the federal government.

The sentiment was expressed by the assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, when the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) led by its president, Ken Ukuoha, paid her a visit in Abuja.

Ukoha had led the association to present a petition to the president on the lingering situation, through Dabiri-Erewa’s office.

In pursuance of the eviction order dated 27th July 2018, Nigerian traders in Ghana were shut-out of their business premises.

As stipulated by its Ministry of Trade and Industry (GIPC) Act, 2013, the Ghanaian authority was demanding that traders must have one million dollars as minimum foreign investment capital to do business in Ghana .

Dabiri Erewa expressed worry that the shops had remained closed in spite of President Koffi Nana-Akudo’s assurance to Nigeria, that they will be re-opened.

She told the group: “I am just going to start by appealing to you. I know it is painful, it is emotional, it is deep; but I just urge you to remain calm.

“I am surprised that after the announcement of the president of Ghana on the reopening of the locked shops, they still remained under lock up till now.

“The president of Ghana paid a courtesy call on our president during the UN General Assembly in New York and he assured him that Nigerian traders were not being targeted.

“When they said foreigners, he assured that Nigerians were not the target; and since that time which was on September 27, I am very surprised that as at today over 400 shops were still under lock in Ghana.”

Dabiri-Erewa promised to convey the groups’ message to President Buhari and assured them that the president would resolve the matter once and for all.

She urged them to remain calm and not take matters into their hands, no matter how provocative the situation may be.

