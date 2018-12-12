FG worries over 70m housing deficits 

The Minister of State 1 for Power, Works and Housing, Mr Mustapha Shehuri, has expressed concerns over lack of housing for more than 70 million Nigerians.

Shehuri, who spoke in Calabar in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said: “ the development is worrisome to the Federal Government.’’

The minister, who stated this after the inspection of the National Housing Programme of the Federal Government at Ikot Omin community in Calabar, disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was determined to provide affordable houses for millions of Nigerians, who do not own houses.

According to him, the Ministry has been strategising on how to launch the phase two of the project in the state with a view to providing more houses for Nigerians.

“This is National Housing Programme and it is meant to provide affordable houses for Nigerians. There is a value that one has to pay to own a building like this; that is why the buildings here are for all Nigerians that can afford it.

‘‘This is an attempt to make houses affordable to all Nigerians because according to statistics, more than 70 million Nigerians don’t have houses. The contractors have written to us that they need more release of funds to enable them complete the project.

‘‘I am going to take this up to ensure that money is released to enable them complete the building in the first quarter of 2019.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.