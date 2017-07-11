FG’ll fix Ilorin-MokwaJebba road soon – Osinbajo

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma Abuja The flow of vehicular traffic on the Ilorin-Mokwa-Jebba road would be normalised within two weeks, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has said. Osinbajo said this yesterday when he visited the collapsed bridge on the Ilorin-MokwaJebba road for an on-the-spot assessment. He said the federal government has already commenced work to make the road passable pending the commencement of work on re-construction of the collapsed Bakino bridge at Tatabu community near Mokwa in Niger state.

He said government was fully committed to ending the difficulties on the IlorinMokwa-Jebba road by addressing the remote causes of the deterioration on the road. “The Minister of Works is working on a lasting solution but in the interim we have assurances from the contractors and engineers working here that this road will be made passable in about a fortnight,” he said. He assured that the construction work on a new bridge would commence, but that it would take some time for it to be completed due to the slow movement of material from Ilorin to the site.

“The contractors have informed me that movement of material to this location would be difficult and slow because of the deplorable nature of the road but with the commitment and support of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other agencies, the job would be done in good time,” he said. He said the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport was working on a more lasting solution that would reduce the over-dependence on the highway especially by diverting the movement of heavy duty cargo from the roads to the railways. The Acting President was companied on the visit by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, and the Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Bello; the Estu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar; and other senior government officials