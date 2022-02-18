FG’ll intensify economic diversification effort – Onu

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the federal government will deepen efforts to diversify the economy through the application of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Onu said this, when he received the newly appointed Chief of Defence Space Administration, Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim in his office in Abuja Thursday.

The Minister commended the centre saying it will help in Nigeria’s quest to be a knowledge driven economy.

The Minister said the federal government is committed to ensuring that the nation is not left behind in the area of technological development. He added that special attention must be paid to the development of STI in order to quickly transform the economy.

He added that Nigeria is focused on being one of the world’s largest economies, as efforts are geared towards building a strong, large and sustainable economy.

Earlier, the chief of Defence Space Administration, Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim, said that his organisation is looking forward to continuous collaboration and closer working synergy to boost its activities, especially the optimal use of resources.