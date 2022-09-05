FG’ll surmount challenges to complete $3.2bn Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail project – Minister

Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has given assurance that all the seeming challenges being face on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail reconstruction project will be overcome as the federal government is poised to complete the 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) rail track.

Mu’azu described the ambitious railway modernization projects embarked upon by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as unprecedented in the history of this country.

President Buhari had on the 10th of March, 2021, flagged off $3.2 billion rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) Eastern Railway line which begins from the southeastern oil hub of Port Harcourt and ends at the northeastern city of Maiduguri.

Thr Minister had inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Eastern Railway Line spanning through Port-Harcourt, Aba, Umuahia, Enugu, Makurdi, Bauchi, Gombe up to Maiduguri.

According to him, the Buhari’s administration is committed towards making lives easier for Nigerians affirming nothing will change that commitment.

The Minister disclosed that work on the line has experienced hiccups due to obvious security challenges and vandalism of railway properties along the corridor.

According to him, the construction firm, China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCEC) has often reported cases of attacks on its workforce along the Abia State axis.

The displeased Sambo condemned such acts assuring that government investment should be protected by communities in the vicinities.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

