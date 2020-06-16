FG’s attempt to derail our strike has failed – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Tuesday stated that all “efforts by agents of government to derail the union’s strike through deflection of IPPIS contraption and denial of salaries have failed.”

National president of the union, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi, stated this in a strike bulletin 9 signed personally by him and made available to newsmen by chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole.

Professor Ogunyemi pointed out that “the antics of the agents of government failed because ASUU is fighting a just cause” and emphasised that among others, the conclusion of the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement remained a major issue in resolving the nationwide strike.

“One of our principal demands in the ongoing struggle is the resumption and speedy completion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement which has dragged for more than three years. It is only through renegotiation that the overdue review of our conditions of service, which include enhanced salaries, could be achieved. Any further delay can no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Professor Ogunyemi added that the ongoing ASUU strike “is predicated on getting revitalisation fund and unpaid earned academic allowances, ensuring that government sets up and conduct visitation to universities, address proliferation of state universities and issues of governance in them and the conclusion of the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement.

“Let’s remember that the current salary structure was a product of efforts like the ongoing struggle between 2006 and 2009. Our demands also include outstanding demands in the 2019 FGN-ASUU MoA. Recent reports show that seasoned academics with special skills in the employ of various universities on contract basis are now being disengaged as directed by IPPIS operators.

“This leaves students of the disengaged contract staff in great jeopardy. If Nigerian universities can no longer take decisions about the caliber and number of academics they require to deliver quality education, what is left of the university autonomy and academic freedom?”

The ASUU president assured members of the union that issues surrounding the payment of distorted or withheld salaries shall be resolved and maintained that the current strike was to ensure that Nigerian children attend the best public varsity education and have the best of facilities and infrastructure that can compete globally.