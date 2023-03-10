FG’s efforts in bridging digital gender gap yielding results – DG NITDA

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, has stated that the federal government’s strategic objective of bridging the digital gender gap, in line with the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), is yielding positive results toward development of digital economy in Nigeria.

Inuwa made this statement while declaring open, the ‘One-Day Free Training on Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ in Abuja, as part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day.

The event’s theme, “Digital Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” was aimed at training women between the ages of 18 and 30 on Digital Marketing and 3D printing.

Represented by Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi, Director IT Infrastructure Solutions, Inuwa noted that the policy implementation was increasingly recording success by ensuring that the digital skills training programme incorporated children, women, internally displaced persons, and the physically challenged.

He emphasised that women are the best teachers on digital transformation and education, adding that the agency had taken many steps to drive the nation’s prosperity by boosting digital innovation for women and creating an enabling environment that maximises the potentials of all Nigerian women.

He stated that Nigeria’s female population was about 104 million, and the country had much to gain by facilitating the inclusion of women in the technological industry and bridging the digital gender divide.

Inuwa further revealed that the Agency has implemented several strategic programs and initiatives, with over 4.4 billion dollars invested in the last four years.

While describing women as the best teachers on digital transformation and education, Inuwa said, “If you are looking for an innovator and you find a woman, you have gotten one. Because the first teacher that one gets is his mother and a mother remains with us from that cradle.”

“Some of our key initiatives designed to support technology innovation are the key technology. I mean the technology, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Support Schemes. These have translated into the creation of a vibrant innovation ecosystem that have created over 35,000 direct jobs.

“As indicated earlier, today’s programme is part of our initiative plan as part of the agency’s efforts and celebrating this year’s international women’s day, he said.

Inuwa urged participants to make good use of their smartphones beyond answering calls and sending text messages, adding that they could use their smartphones as an office and make the best use of them to market whatever they are doing and to also get opportunities.

He also advised them to make the best use of the opportunity afforded to them by the agency during the training workshop.

Certificates of Participation were later issued to all the attendees by the Acting Director Digital Literacy and Capacity Development Department of the Agency, Dr Amina Sambo Magaji.

Aisha Yusuf Mahmoud, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the agency for giving her the opportunity to develop her skills on digital marketing.

Mahmoud said that she couldn’t thank NITDA enough for exposing her and many other young ladies to the opportunities awaiting them in the global digital business environment.

