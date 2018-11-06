FG’s ICT programmes benefitted 9 million Nigerians- Buhari

The federal government has revealed that its Social Investment Programme (SIP) which leverages on Information Communication Technology has benefitted about nine million Nigerians.

President, Muhammadu Buhari said this Monday at the opening ceremony of the 2018 e-Nigeria international conference and exhibition, organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

He said: “The success of this administration’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), tagged as the largest and most ambitious social safety net programme in our recent history relies heavily on the application of ICT.

“Components of the programme such as the N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) and the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) all leverage on ICT.

“This programme has so far benefited over 9 million Nigerians,” he said.

The President added that NITDA, in collaboration with the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) is coordinating Federal Government’s initiative of establishing eight (8) Innovation Hubs, one in each of the six Geo-Political Zones and one each in Lagos and Abuja.

The purpose of establishing these hubs according to President Buhari “is to facilitate digital capacity building for immediate employment, entrepreneurial skills development, and job and wealth creation.

“All these are aimed at promoting the digital economy in an era of disruptive technology through effective regulations,” he emphasized.

He therefore expressed hope that the conference will come up with innovative ideas, workable and implementable recommendations that would help and enhance government’s efforts at creating the enabling environment for the promotion of the digital economy in an era of disruptive technologies, considering the nations peculiarities.

The three days event with the theme – “Promoting Digital Economy in an Era of Disruptive Technologies through Effective Regulations” holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja will end Wednesday.

