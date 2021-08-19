FG’s indebtedness to CBN rises to N15.5trn, analysts kick

The federal government’s total borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means Advances has risen to N15.51 trillion, an increase of 2,286 per cent in six years, data collated from the apex bank revealed.

But analysts have raised the alarm that the amount is high.

The N15.51 trillion owed by the Federal Government to the central bank is not part of the country’s total public debt stock, which stood at N33.11 trillion as of March 2021, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The public debt stock comprises the debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory.

Ways and Means Advances is a loan facility used by the central bank to finance the government in periods of temporary budget shortfalls subject to limits imposed by law.

According to Section 38 of the CBN Act, 2007, the bank may grant temporary advances to the Federal Government in respect of temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate of interest as the bank may determine.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Bismarck Rewane, described N15.51 trillion as ‘quite large’, stressing the need for the government to securitise it.

He said, “N15 trillion is about 45 per cent of total money supply. So, if, for example, those ways and means advances were securitised today, people will have to invest in government securities and it will reduce money supply by 45-50 per cent.