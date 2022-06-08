FG’s lethargy promotes insecurity – CNNC

The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC) has observed that the inability of government to overcome killings, kidnappings and other criminal activities in parts of the country has encouraged and emboldened terrorists to challenge Nigerians unabated.

A statement issued by CNNC chairman, Elder Steven B. Bangoji, alleged that government imported bandits for the 2015 elections under an agreement which it has not fulfilled its part of the bargain, saying that some government functionaries are beneficiaries of the proceeds of the ransom being collected.

He also alleged that the government failed to give them their territories, therefore, ejecting the indigenous people out of the land for them to occupy, adding that government is complicit in what the bandits are doing.

“Government imported them for the 2015 election under an agreement which it has not fulfilled. Some government functionaries are beneficiaries of the proceeds of the ransoms being collected,” it said.

The congress explained that the insecurity across the country is becoming intractable, stressing that kidnappings, destruction of lives and properties have escalated beyond imagination.

“Nigerians have become used to hearing everyday how many people have been killed or kidnapped and with the expected response from government to apprehend and deal with the perpetrators. We are beginning to conclude that government and the military are overwhelmed.

“Has Nigeria become a conquered territory? This inane attitude of government and its security agents to the incessant evils is highly disturbing and condemnable. The security of this nation should be given utmost priority by all levels of government and security agencies. There should be no sacred cow under any disguise. Terrorists should be identified, arrested and prosecuted. The constitution of Nigeria should be sacrosanct and above all other considerations.”

The congress sympathised with millions of Christians and other victims of the incessant kidnappings, killings and those that have been forcibly relocated to various camps while others are being hosted by neighbours, believing that many are made homeless with their means of livelihood completely destroyed and no assistance coming from government to cushion their untold man-made hardship.

The CNNC has written letters to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, expressing its concern over the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, expecting a quick response to their demand on the matter.

The CNNC expressed dismay at the indefinite and prolonged ASUU strike as a total disgrace to the country, stating that Nigeria seems to be the only country that has made the education of its people of no consequence.

The congress noted with dismay that the people of Nigeria witnessed a new trend of primary election during which votes were openly traded for billions of Naira or Dollars and the highest bidders emerged as winners for the 2023 general election.

“This uncivilised development is a thing of great concern to any right thinking Nigerian. If the trend continues unchecked, Nigerians will never afford to elect credible people that can move this country forward, but people who bought their way into leadership through corruption,” it stated.



The congress called on Nigerians to get their PVCs to enable them vote the right leadership that will change the ugly narratives while urging Nigerians to come out en mass in 2023 and vote for the right candidate, irrespective of religious or political affiliations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

