FG’s public works: Kaduna flags off employment of 29,000 youth

Kaduna state government has flagged off engagement of 29,000 young men, women and middle-working class people into special public works programme on behalf of the federal government.

Performing the ceremony under strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines at Fatika in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, the chairman of the state selection committee and Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said the target beneficiaries were among the 774,000 people to be enrolled across the 36 states and the FCT.

Hajiya Hafsat noted that the current public works programme was “carefully designed to directly address unemployment gaps among the teeming Nigerians including people of Kaduna state.”

The Kaduna state chairman of the selection committee thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barrister Festus Keyamo, and Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, for their commitment towards making the programme a reality.

Also speaking, the District Head of Fatika, Kaigaman Zazzau, Alhaji Lawal Nuhu Umar, said the inclusion of farmers association into the programme will give people at the grassroots a sense of belonging in reaping dividends of democracy provided by both federal and Kaduna state government.

He said the beneficiaries of the programme in his district were ready to make good use of their enrolment to improve food security in the local government, state and country.