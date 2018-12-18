FHA acquires 800 hectares for ‘Diaspora estate’ in FCT

The management of the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, has disclosed that it has acquired a 800-hectare of land for the construction of the Diaspora Estate in Abuja.

The estate, which will be located in Maitama 11 area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Blueprint learnt is designed for Nigerians in the Diaspora, the diplomatic corps and eminent Nigerians.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the FHA, Professor Mohammed Al-Amin, who disclosed this over the weekend when members of the Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development, paid an oversight visit to the agency, said about 64 thousand Nigerians had indicated their interest to occupy the estate.

Al-Amin, who explained that the project site is located in the highbrow area of Abuja, however, called on the Nigerians to key into the project, saying that upon completion, the estate will be one of the best in the country.

The agency boss also informed the visiting committee about the construction of the 508 housing units’ estate at Zuba, a suburb of the FCT.

The project, which he said would be completed in June, 2019, is at the cost of N6,260,033,044.89, adding that a total of 256 housing units that were relocated from Kwali, another suburb of the FCT would be added to the project to make it a total of 764 housing units.

Responding, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development, Senator Barnabas Gemade, noted that the National Assembly okayed the sum of the N9bn for the agency in the last two years.

Out of the approved fund, he said, the agency expended a sum of N6.2bn, just as he expressed satisfaction with its achievements.

He, however, pledged the readiness of the committee to increase the agency’s budgetary provision and called on the management of FHA to fast track the process of drafting its amendment act.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.