FHA appeals to residents as ecological works begin in Gwarinpa estate

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Professor Mohammed Al-Amin, yesterday, appealed to the residents of Gwarinpa Estate in Abuja, to bear with the staff of the Ecological Fund Office as ecological projects will begin in the estate.

Also, Al-Amin appealed to motorists who are plying the routes within the estate to comply with all the road signs on the routes till the completion of the project.

Al-Amin, who spoke with Journalists when he visited the FHA’s Field Office in Gwaripa estate, Abuja, announced that ecological fund office would soon begin work on some ecological sites within the estate.

The FHA’s boss, however, called on the residents who have encroached on the walkways within the estate to rescind their property for the smooth take off and completion of the project.

Al-Amin, who admitted that traffic congestion was one of the problems the residents of the community are contending with, assured them that succor would soon come their way.

Similarly, he decried the noncompletion of the other roads linking the estate, saying that the development had compounded the traffic situation in the community.

The FHA MD, however, disclosed that a combined team from his office and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), would soon embark on the inspection tour of the estate.

