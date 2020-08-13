FHA MD assumes office, pledges stakeholders’ involvement

The new Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Thursday, assumed office and promised to carry all the relevant stakeholders along to actualise the mandate of the agency.

His assumption of office followed the inauguration of the Executive Management Committee (EMT) by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

Other members of the FHA management are; Hon. Abdulmumuni Jubrin, Executive Director, Business Development and Mr Moris Okpong, Head Finance.

Ashafa appreciated the trust that the president reposed in him and his colleagues, and solicited cooperation from the FHA’s board, management and staff.

“It is in support of this new direction that my colleagues and I hereby pledge our unalloyed support and commitment to the PMB-led administration’s vision of providing affordable and accessible housing for Nigerians.

“As we assume our appointments, we look forward to a harmonious working relationship with the board, management and staff members of the Federal Housing Authority as well as all the relevant stakeholders,’’ Ashafa said.