FHA raises the alarm over alleged land grabbers’ activities in FCT’s estates

The management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Monday, raised the alarm over the alleged activities of land grabbers in its estates in Apo/Guzape, Gwarinpa and Lugbe in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency in a statement issued in Abuja by its Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Kenneth Chigelu, asked Nigerians to refrain from doing business with them.

It disclosed that it does not relate with agents or third parties in any of its transactions, adding that one Mr. Abdullahi M. popularly known as Elephant is not an agent or partner of FHA.

“The attention of the authority has been drawn to the activities of Land grabbers in the authority’s estates in Apo/Guzape, Gwarinpa, and Lugbe, with the sole intention of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“The syndicate’s mode of operation is to distort the authority’s layout, by placing fake beacons on the land, taking innocent members of the public to such places, with the pretence of giving them FHA land allocations thereby defrauding them.

“The authority therefore through this medium brings the activities of these unscrupulous persons to the members of the public, and wishes to state as follows:

Members of the public should refrain from transacting any business with such persons and other third parties on any matter relating to Federal Housing Authority.

“That one Mr. Abdullahi M ( popularly known as ELEPHANT) is not an agent or partner of FHA and has not been appointed to deal on behalf of the Authority concerning any parcel of land belonging to FHA. That authority does not relate to agents or third parties in any of its transactions.

“That any claims by anyone of being appointed as an agent by the authority is false and should be disregarded. Members of the public should be mindful of purported letters of allocation of the authority’s lands, with the signature of a former Managing Director; Arc. Terver Gemade, appended by the syndicate, purportedly headed by this Abdullahi. M (A.K.A. Elephant), with which members of the public are been defrauded.

“Members of the public should contact the Nigeria Police Force or any Law enforcement agency in case there are reasons to suspect any dastardly or unwholesome transactions or activities in any of Federal Housing Authority’s estate all over the country.

“Also, all the authority’s transactions on land and houses must be channeled through the office of the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the authority”, the statement said.

