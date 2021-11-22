FHC releases activities for vacation, valedictory for late Judge

The Federal High Court has announced its 2021/2022 Legal Year/Annual Judges’ Conference and End of the Year Get-Together ceremony.

In a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the event will officially commence from Tuesday, December 14, to Thursday, December 16, 2021.

According to the programme of events, signed by Chief the Information Officer, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Christopher (PhD), stated that the new Legal Year thanksgiving service and court session would be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, to officially mark the commencement of activities in the courts as indicated in the circular.

While the opening ceremony for the Judges’ Conference holds Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the end of the year get-together and merit award ceremony holds on Thursday December 16, 2021.

In the same vein, the circular stated further that there shall be a special valedictory court session on Monday, December 13, 2021 in honour of the former Chief Judge of the court, Late Hon. Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (civil Procedures) Rules, 2019, the Federal High Court will proceed on its Christmas vacation from Monday 20th December, 2021 to Friday, 7th January, 2022.

” The Litigating public will be at liberty to approach Abuja, Lagos and Port -Harcourt with Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed, Hon. Justice Z.B. Abubakar (Abuja Div), Hon. Justice Daniel E. Osiagor and Hon. Justice A.O. Awogboro (Lagos Div) and Hon. Justice A.T. Mohammed and Hon. Justice S.I. Mark for (Portharcourt Div) respectively.

“It is important to state that during the vacation, only matters relating to enforcement of fundamental Rights; Arrest or Release of Vessels and matters that concern dire National interest are to be entertained,” the statement added.

The court will however resumes sitting on Monday, 10th January, 2022.

