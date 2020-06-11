FHCCO, MPI-consortium, AU ECOSOCC to establish malaria clinic

The Free Health Care Charitable Organization (FHCCO) a Non-Governmental Organization-NGO in affiliation with Malaria Prophylaxis Initiative –MPI-Consortium USA/AFRICA and in collaboration with the Africa Union, Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC), are set to deployed a new innovative approach on malaria prevention and control in Africa.

In a statement signed by Malchain Africa head, Chief Abu Ali, in Abuja said Malaria Clinic Free Services Program is with the aim of controlling malaria scourge in a whole value chain will be established.

According to him, the malaria clinic program is a platform initiated for the ultimate elimination of malaria in Africa, a push that will enhance the achievement of the AU Agenda 2063 while addressing maternal and child mortality.

Ali emphasised that the Programme would run full free programmes for all ages on clinical days only, as may be reported thereby addressing the issues associated with the fight against the eradication or elimination of the disease in the continent.

“The malaria clinic established in consonance with the disease control policy of the World Health Organization (WHO) in achieving Nationwide Malaria Free Society, Malaria Free Nigeria and Africa Zero Malaria while services in the clinic will include, Prevention (intervention)Programme, Case management service, Laboratory Services, Consultation, Counselling, M and E program, Capacity building, Training, advocacy, data plan and research.

The malaria clinic programme will certainly provide the desired goal objectives of the government in partnership with other donor bodies and development partners.

The project coordinator affirmed that, an antidote to this project realization is the implementation of the new innovative technology approach on malaria prevention/control in Nigeria and Africa:

The methodology according to the statement is the mosquito repellent patch being a hi-tech product with the efficacy of repelling biting anthropoid for up to 36 hours in 36 meters radius from the user.

Ali explained that the method had already been tried in Kogi, Kaduna, Edo, Enugu, Lagos and FCT with 100 per cent success.

“In real testing in Kogi and other states users’ compliance rate reported effectiveness of the product.

“This was reported to the Federal Government of Nigeria with evidence based results, he added that the new technology product which is registered by the National Agency for food, and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had no known side effects.

“The users in the field have not established any side effect or toxic reaction after its usage over five years in Nigeria and other African Countries.

“The product is safe for pregnant women, U-5 children and elderly also useful in the fight against novel COVID-19 pandemic as well as other low immune virus infections,” he said

He further said that the program in Nigeria targets the SDG goal 2030 and the health agenda of the President Mohammed Buhari led administration.

The coordinator emphasized the benefit of the malaria clinic project on the economy, health, environment, job creation and social wellbeing of the citizens, specifically the rural and urban poor populace across the continent.