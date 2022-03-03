FIBA 2022 women World Cup: Kida tips D’Tigress for glory

The president of NBBF Engr Musa Kida has expressed optimism that the Nigerian D’Tigress will make Nigeria proud as they were paired with France, Serbia, Japan and Australia in the forthcoming World Cup holding in September this year.

Reacting to the draw, Engr. Kida said the Nigeria girls have all the potentials to emerge the best in the tournament, saying that the Federation will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they get the best of preparations before the World Cup will commence in Australia.

According to him, “we will do our best to ensure D’Tigress have a better preparation for the tournament, the team has been making the continent proud, i can assure that the forthcoming world cup will be another avenue for the team to make Nigerians and Africa proud the more”

He however sought for the support of all stakeholders to move the game forward in the country .

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been drawn in group B with France, Australia, Canada, Japan and Serbia ahead of 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia in September, 2022.

Recently, at the playoff, the Nigerian women basketball side defeated France and Mali to qualify for the prestigious global dunking and slamming game.