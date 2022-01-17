FIBA bans Rivers Hoopers

FIBA Africa has banned Nigeria representative, Rivers Hoopers from participating in the Basketball African league.

According to Biles Alphonse, FIBA Secretary and Regional Director ,the Port Harcourt based team are exempted from taking part in the competition which will dunk off in March across major cities in Africa.

The letter which was released over the weekend cited the inability of Nigeria to conduct her federation election.

Recalled that the international governing body gave the Sports ministry up till January 30 2022 to conduct NBBF election.

This follows the ministry order to cancel the election originally plan for Benin October 30 2021.

FIBA according to the letter still regards Musa Kida as the president of Nigeria Basketball Federation.