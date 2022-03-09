FIBA endorses Kida as NBBF boss

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has confirmed the Ahmadu Musa Kida led Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Executive Board election held on the January 31, 2022 in Benin City, Edo State.

FIBA on Monday March 7, 2022 congratulated the NBBF president Mr. Ahmadu Musa Kida on his election held at the NBBF 2022 Elective Congress in Benin City, Nigeria. They acknowledged the receipt of the results of the NBBF elective congress held in Benin City.

In the letter signed by the President and the Secretary General of the world regulatory body of basketball Hamane Niang and Andreas Zagklis they confirmed the election of the eight members into the NBBF Board for the period of four years.

The letter affirmed Ahmadu Musa Kida – President, Babatunde Ogunade – Vice President, Deshi Adamu – North Central ZOne Rep., Abba Kaka – North East Zone Rep., Yusuf Surajo – North West Zone Rep., Ugo Udezue – South East Zone Rep., Ahmadu Musa Kida – South South Zone Rep. and Olumide Ayodeji – South West Zone Representative.

The world governing body also requested the Kida led board to confirm the remaining members of the board as enshrined in Article 21.2(d) to (i) of the NBBF constitution.