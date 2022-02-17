FIBA ranking: Kida hails D’Tigress

Nigeria Basketball Federation president, Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida has congratulated the Women;s National Basketball Team, D’Tigeress for their recent rankings by the world basketball regulating body, FIBA.

Nigeria’s female basketball team D’Tigress was ranked among the world top 10 teams. This was made known from FIBA’s Power Rankings for women released on Wednesday.

Kida said the ranking is coming as a result of the outstanding performance of the D’Tigeress at both the FIBA African Championship and FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers held recently in Belgrade.

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Power Rankings are put together by panel, led by FIBA’s Women’s Basketball specialist Paul Nilsen, has also revealed the lineup for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

The NBBF boss said the ranking is the second volume, after the first volume of the Power Rankings drawn up before the recent World Cup Qualifying Tournaments, plus subsequent results.

Kida said that with their performance in Belgrade, and rankings, that the D’Tigress has become a force to reckon with the game worldwide.