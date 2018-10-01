FIBA World Cup: D’Tigress lose 73-72 to Canada

Nigeria’s D’Tigress finished eighth at the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife Spain after they lost Canada 73-72 to Canada in a classification game on Sunday.

It was D’Tigress’ third straight loss for in at the tournament.

The reigning African Champions narrowly lost the first quarter 21-17 but bounced back to win the second quarter 18-9.

In the third quarter scores were tired at 19-19.

The Canadian girls opened a seven l-point gap in the fourth quarter, and with their pace, they kept their nerve from the throw line, denying the Nigerian team a chance to overtake them late in the game.

Atonye Nyingifa had 17, five rebounds, five assists for Nigeria.

However, Nigeria will be more than happy with an eighth place in the world as it is the best ever finish for a team out of Africa.

