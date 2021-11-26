FIBA World Cup qualifier: Nigeria’s D’Tigers lose opening game vs Cape Verde

Nigeria’s ’Tigers started the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifier on a losing note after Cape Verde recorded a 79-71 victory over the former African champions.

D’Tigers led by Ike Diogu started the game on a right foot leading the Cape Verde national team 20-18 in the first quarter before narrowly losing the second quarter 16-15.

The 2015 African champions came back stronger in the third round with three points win (20-17) only to slip and lost gallantly in the last round 28-16 giving away the opportunity to record a win in the opener.

The team which was assembled on Monday under new coach, Julius Nwosu need to step up their game.

They will face Mali on Tuesday at 10:00 am in their second match of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifier.