FIDA Nigeria laments rise in gender-based violence

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria has decried the recent upsurge in sexual violence in the country.

The National President, FIDA Nigeria, Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, condemned the rampant cases of gender-based violence, which she said is “indicative of a debased society bereft of a value system that emphasizes safety at home or even in worship centres, from parents, spouse or even police.”

In a press statement issued on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of FIDA Nigeria, Eliana Martins, the association of female lawyers warned that the consequences of sexual violence on victims and their families have long term negative impact on society.

Tyoden was quoted as saying, “It is unacceptable that the police mandated to arrest and prosecute (suspects) are presently not forth coming, leaning on compliance with COVID-19 regulations, which include social distancing in their stations and the decongestion of cells, as an excuse. They would rather push parties for a prompt settlement and compensation of the victim for an offence, regardless of the severity of such offence.”

This is coming on the heels of the rape and gruesome murder of a 22- year old University of Benin student, Uwaila Vera Omozuwa in Edo state.

Giving a breakdown of horrific incidents of gender-based violence in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, FIDA said the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015, was a landmark legislation on the prohibition of all forms of violence against persons in Nigeria.

“The Act prohibits all forms of violence against persons in private and public life, and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishments of offenders. Therefore, all stakeholders should call for a stop against all forms of violence against persons especially women, children and the vulnerable in our society!”

In the statement titled, “FIDA shouts out, “STOP ALL forms of violence against persons”! Enough is Enough!,” the association urged members of the public to closely watch children and wards with a view to protecting them from been raped.

“Report cases of violence and do not stigmatize victims or shame them, or insist that they forgive offenders so to prevent their prosecution; and stop excusing offenders claiming that it is the “devil at work”; insist on punishing offenders for their offence.

“The Police- Safe guard and protect the people; keep open all gender desks at each police station to accommodate reports on domestic violence and make quick responses/intervention when called; be understanding when dealing with victims; prosecute the offenders and do not compel settlement of cases.

“The government provide the requisite, infrastructure, equipment etc., to ensure citizens are adequately protected; enable the police to carry out their functions; set up special dedicated courts for the trial and prosecution of gender based offenders during the lockdown to send a clear warning to all; equip and enable the Judiciary to sit regularly during the lockdown to attend to such GBV matters; provide more shelters for the care and protection of victims; enable and support stakeholders collaborative rapid response teams for GBV across states.

“Stakeholders- better collaboration and coordination between all stakeholders and provision of one-stop centres for rapid response on GBV across states.

“FIDA Nigeria is committed to providing legal support to the vulnerable. So, let’s work together to ensure that all offenders are brought to justice and adequately punished in line with our laws so it serves as a deterrent to others.

“Rape is certainly not a family matter; it is an offence! We all have a role to play in ending the rape culture in our society. Let’s demand accountability and through our actions, say an unequivocal NO TO RAPE!

“FIDA strives to bring to an end, the violence, abuse, exploitation and violation of women and children which has become very rampant in our society, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown,” the statement read.

FIDA urged Nigerians to report cases of gender-based violence to its branch offices across the country for necessary action, adding that domestic violence should not be treated as a family matter.