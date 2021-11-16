Fidelity Bank, 3 others raise $6.21bn amid dollar shortage

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and the United Bank for Africa Plc sought dollar liquidity through secure and unsecured notes, three of which listed their notes on the London Stock Exchange, according to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

In a bid to expand their frontiers with foreign exchange, these four banks in the country raised $6.21 billion from foreign creditors between January and October 2021.

On February 11, Ecobank notified the NGX of successful pricing of its $300 million fixed-rate, dollar-denominated bond, carrying a coupon rate of 7.125 per cent. It said the issuance was oversubscribed three times, with about $900 million raised.

The rating of B- from Fitch Ratings hinted that the bank was more vulnerable to adverse business, financial and economic conditions but could meet its financial commitments as of the time of issuance.

The bank also announced a $350 million tier 2 sustainability Eurobond raise in July issued with a coupon of 8.75 per cent, which was oversubscribed 3.6x, amounting to $1.3 billion at its peak.

Access Bank, as part of its expansion drive, raised two tranches of Eurobonds in September.