Fidelity Bank Chief urges bankers to embrace integrity, personal development

Young banking professionals have been encouraged to embrace integrity, innovation and personal development in order to excel in their banking careers.

This advice was given by Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who was the special guest of honour at the graduation ceremony of stream 1 mentees of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) mentoring scheme.

Delivering her address titled, “The Transformative Power of Mentoring” at the virtual event, Onyeali-Ikpe said, “When I started my banking career over 30 years ago, the first charge I got from my late father who was also a banker was that the best currency for transactions is not the United States Dollar, the British Pounds Sterling, or the Nigerian Naira. The best currency for any transaction is integrity”.

Integrity is the pillar upon which the financial services industry is built. In a very fast-paced world where there is serious peer pressure, you must resist the temptation to “cut a fast deal”, bend the rules or take a short-cut. This profession is a very noble one built on the highest form of ethics. So, my first charge to you is to uphold your integrity at all times. Let your customers and colleagues find you dependable and trustworthy.”

She also urged the young banking professionals to imbibe innovation and personal development as they navigate their career.

Prior to the Fidelity Bank CEO’s address, the CIBN President, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi emphasised on the need for graduands to remain studious, diligent and committed in his welcome address.

Dr. Olugbemi, who was represented by the institute’s National Treasurer, Mr. Dele Alabi noted that the mentoring scheme provides a platform for senior experienced practitioners to groom and nurture the young banking professionals with a view to help future generation of bankers achieve their personal and career objectives faster while ensuring the safety and sustainability of the banking industry in Nigeria and beyond.

“I am particularly happy to note that from the feedback received from the mentors and participating banks, it is apparent that the objectives of the scheme are being achieved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

