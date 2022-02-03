Fidelity Bank finances ultra-modern rice milling factory

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has joined the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and a host of dignitaries including two state governors to commission a 400 metric tons per day mega rice mill in Kano state constructed by Gerawa Group of Companies.

Speaking at the commissioning of the mill and the foundation laying of additional 560 metric tons rice mill, the CBN Governor stated that before 2015 Nigeria had less than 10 functional integrated rice mills with a combined capacity less than 350,000 metric tons, but with the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the statistic has grown to over 60 integrated mills with a combined capacity of over 3 million metric tons.

Commenting on Fidelity Bank’s support for the project, its Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented at the event by the Bank’s Executive Director, Northern Businesses, Hassan Imam, said, “At Fidelity Bank, we are known for facilitating transactions such as this where the impact is phenomenal and often on a national scale. We are pleased to be associated with this project because of its potential to not only improve the lives of many small-holder farmers in Jigawa, Kano and environs but to also develop the country’s rice value chain and ensure food security.”