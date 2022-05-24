Fidelity Bank partners Union Systems to optimize trade finance operations

Union Systems Limited, Africa’s leading Trade Finance Software Company yestetday announced that Fidelity Bank, a leading financial institution in Nigeria has chosen its KachasiTM Trade Finance Software and OptimusTM Corporate Portal, to automate its trade finance operations.

The bank’s decision to partner with Union Systems Limited is part of its wider digital transformation strategy, which has in recent times, led to the launch of several innovative products such as PayGatePlus and the Virtual Card Account.

Following a thorough evaluation process that included Finastra Trade Innovation System and China Systems’ Eximbills, the bank chose Union Systems’ Kachasi Trade Finance Software and Optimus Corporate Portal to automate its trade finance operation. Kachasi is the first indigenous trade finance software application that automates the entire lifecycle of international and domestic trade finance operations. The Optimus portal provides a platform for customers to initiate and manage their trade transactions via either web or mobile from anywhere in the world.

Commenting on the partnership with Union Systems Limited, Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Stanley Amuchie, stated that, “We are delighted to partner with Union Systems in providing a fully automated end-to-end platform to help our trade clients achieve their business objectives. Leveraging this platform, we hope to further improve the experience for our customers and drive efficiency in their trade related transactions”.

