Fidelity Bank presents N27m cash prizes to GAIM 5 winners

Fidelity Bank on Wednesday rewarded 13 winners of the Get Alert In Millions Season 5 promo (GAIM 5) with various cash prizes.

Mr Charles Ahiwe of the bank’s Saka Tinubu Cash Centre bagged the star prize of N10 million, while other winners were presented with N5 million, N2 million and N1 million in various categories at a ceremony in Lagos.

The monthly prizes were simultaneously presented to winners at Fidelity branches across the country.

The presentation was witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Organisation, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority.

Dr Ken Opara, Promo Chairperson & Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, said, “Today marks the fulfilment of the promise we made last November when we commenced the journey of rewarding our customers for maintaining a healthy savings habit with N125 million in cash prizes.

“During this campaign, we have rewarded 1,880 customers with various sums of money comprising 1,800 customers that have won N10,000 each in 36 weekly consolation draws and 80 customers who have won N1 million each in eight monthly draws.

Opara, represented by Chinwe Iloghalu, Regional Bank Head, Victoria Island, Fidelity Bank Plc, advised winners to make good use of the money.

Ahiwe, the star prize winner, who expressed joy said that he just opened a savings account in January after watching one of the bank’s TV commercials on the campaign and had since then been saving money in the account.

