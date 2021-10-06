Fidelity Bank reiterates commitment to driving non-oil export sector

One of Nigeria’s lenders, Fidelity Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s non-oil export sector with the commencement of its Export Management Programme (EMP).

It would be recalled that the bank in 2016, in partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the Pan-African University (PAU) launched the Export Management Programme (EMP).

The programme, which is scheduled to hold in two locations across the country in October 2021, is an industry-focused programme aimed at equipping existing and prospective exporters with the knowledge needed to thrive in the non-oil export industry and the larger global export market.

While EMP 11 is scheduled to hold at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Lekki, Lagos between 4 and 8 October 2021; EMP 12 would hold at a soon-to-be announced venue in Kano State from 11 to 15 October 2021.

The sessions would be facilitated by leading faculty from LBS, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) staff as well as experts in financial management and exports.

According to the Managing Director of the bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the benefits of supporting the non-oil sector of the economy cannot be overemphasized given the immense benefits that it provides to the economy and the nation in terms of providing much needed foreign exchange investments, increasing our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment generation.