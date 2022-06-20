Fidelity Bank renovates classroom blocks, commissions ATM gallery in Zaria 









Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, recently commissioned the newly renovated Madrasatul Anwarul Islam school in Zaria, Kaduna state as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives targeted across Nigeria.



Established over five decades ago by the emir’s father, late Maga in garin Zazzau, Alhaji Nuhu Bamalli, Madrasatul Anwarul Islam is the alma mater of the current Emir of Zazzau and he has produced several notable personalities in the country.



The bank also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) gallery to drive financial inclusion within the community.



Speaking at the official project commissioning event which held Saturday, executive director, North Directorate, Fidelity Bank Plc, Hassan Imam, said the bank’s decision to renovate the school was borne out of its commitment to make learning conducive for both students and teachers across the country.



Imam said, “Our CSR footprint extends beyond education, healthcare and youth empowerment initiatives across the country.”



