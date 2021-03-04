Fidson Healthcare registers N10bn Commercial Papers on FMDQ’s Platform

Fidson Healthcare Plc, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company has joined other corporate institutions across the sector of the economy to register N10 billion commercial paper (CP) programme on the FMDQ Securities Exchange platform.

The admission of CP on the the exchange will not only help them to raise capital to support its business operations, but to also enjoy the benefits of visibility, transparency and liquidity that come with FMDQ’s Quotation Service.

Fidson, which runs a ‘Current Good Manufacturing Practice’ (cGMP) Compliant facility, is crafting an exemplary architecture for the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry by playing defining roles in the emergence of a new generation of industry players, as the importance of the pharmaceutical industry to the prosperity of the global economy cannot be overemphasised.



The Chief Financial Officer, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Imokha Ayebae, in a statement said, “We are glad about the successful registration of Fidson Healthcare PLC’s N10.00 billion CP Programme on the FMDQ platform. This is particularly significant as it coincides with the company’s 26th anniversary on March 1, 2021. Since its inception in 1995, Fidson Healthcare Plc has remained committed to the growth of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. This strategic move aligns with our vision to be the preferred healthcare provider as a leading player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Nigeria and West Africa. The CP Programme, which is poised to further broaden the company’s sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets, will also reduce our overall funding costs. Proceeds from this Programme will be used to meet the company’s short-term working capital requirements which are geared towards providing quality services to our valued customers”.

