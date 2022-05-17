Field joins Endeavor Entrepreneurs at 26th vISP 

Field Intelligence, a fast-growing pharmaceutical supply chain company in Africa, has been selected to join Endeavor’s Global Network of High Impact Entrepreneurs at the 26th virtual International Selection Panel (vISP).

This was disclosed, Monday, in a statement signed by Head, Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria, Joy Mabia, where the Managing Director & CEO, Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, said Field is a technology-enabled pharmaceutical distributor that provides retail pharmacies with access to data-driven planning, fulfillment, quality medication, and inventory financing.

Pharmacies are the first port of call for millions of Nigerians to access any form of healthcare service. There are 5,000 registered pharmacies in the country (1 for every 42,000 people), situated in 190 of 774 local government areas.

Tosin Faniro-Dada said Michael Moreland, Justin Lorenzon, and Peter Bunor Co-Founders of Field were selected due to Field’s mission to transform Africa’s fragmented pharmaceutical landscape that is estimated to be worth $65B+ and growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

“I am excited to welcome Michael, Justin, and Peter into Endeavor’s network, which includes some of the world’s most exciting scale-up entrepreneurs and most experienced mentors and investors.

“The majority of Nigeria’s 200m population does not have reliable access to high-quality medicines or care. Fixing Africa’s pharmaceutical distribution is clearly important for quality healthcare on the continent, and Field Intelligence’s growth over the past seven years is evidence that the company’s valuable services are in critical demand,” he said.

Speaking on their ISP experience and joining the Endeavor network, Michael Moreland, CEO and Co-founder of Field, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to join Endeavors Global Network, a prestigious community of some of the most exciting innovators and venture builders around the world.

“For us, Endeavor is a platform to accelerate our growth and contribute meaningfully to the broader entrepreneur ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.”

