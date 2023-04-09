Field Marshall Isma’ila Mabo: End of an era (2)

After his primary education at the famous St. Theresa Primary School,

Jos, which has also produced the likes of the Atuegbu brothers and

Segun Mathematical Odegbami, the young lad, Mabo, enrolled at the

Academy Institute of Commerce, Jos, famed for breeding footballers

that included Sam Garba, Tony Igwe (World 2), among others.

Mabo’s rise to stardom began when he was invited to the Nigerian

Academicals camp along with another rising star, Sam Garba. The

Academicals were made up of young players drawn from post-primary

institutions across the country. Both of them were also members of the

Northern Academicals.

The young Mabo soon graduated to the senior level and became a key

component of the famous Plateau XI of Jos that produced legends like

Teslim Thunder Balogun, Fabian Duru, Christopher ‘Don’t Mind Them”

Udemuzue, who later became the Flying Eagles Coach in the late 80s,

among others. I once described Jos as the Bethlehem of football in one

of my early write-ups on the Standard sports pages.

The Plateau XI, labelled as a jinxed team because of their perennial

failures in the quest for the prestigious Challenge Cup, was laid to rest

and the Mighty Jets rose from its ashes. Perhaps, it was thought that

the Jets would fly higher in the quest to capture the flagship of the

nation’s football competitions.

About three or so years after the Jets flew into limelight, a glimpse of

better years began to manifest: the club won the maiden Amachere

Cup competed for by all Nigerian football clubs on home-and-away

basis in 1971. The victory qualified the club to represent Nigeria in the

continental club championship. They paraded some of the best football

legs in the country: Isma’ila Mabo, Sam Garba, Layi Olagbemiro,

nicknamed Eusebio because of his striking resemblance with the

Portuguese soccer legend, Babalola Olugbodi, Uba Jnr., Lawandi Datti,

Sule Kekere, Bayo Adenuga, the Atuegbu brothers, Batande Ali, Ali

Lime, Nda Liman, just to mention a few.

However, the Jets lost out in the very first round of the competition in a

dramatic, weird encounter played in Ouagadougou, the capital of the

present-day Burkina Faso, formerly known as Upper Volta. The

Ouagadougou encounter stretched a little beyond sunset in a stadium

that had no floodlights. So, the spectators had to surround the pitch

with illumination from (burning) newspapers.

It was a nasty experience. Layi (11) and Babalola (7) narrowly escaped

being incinerated by the spectators who chose to strafe them with

flames whenever they ventured to the touchline. Skipper Mabo had to

do a lot of calming down when his boys were becoming agitated. In the

end, the Jets lost. It was an escape from hell (fire) as narrated by Mabo!

The 1972 Challenge Cup was a test to see whether or not the jinx had

been broken, having won the Amachere Cup the previous year. Again,

the Jos lads, like the Plateau XI before them, got to the final. The

Onikan Stadium, Lagos, was jampacked. Among the VIPs at the stadium

were Governor J.D. Gomwalk of the old Benue-Plateau State and his

Bendel State counterpart, Samuel Ogbemudia. The Jets were to face

the Bendel Insurance FC of Benin in the epic final, handled by FIFA-

badged referee Sunny Badru.

The pulsating encounter saw the Insurers coasting to victory (2 – 0) five

minutes to the final whistle. The crowd had begun to exit the venue

when Sam Garba began to do the impossible. He cancelled the two

goals one after the other in a one-man raid on the Insurers’ stubborn

defence led by Skipper Sebastine Brodricks Imasuen. Skipper Isma’ila

Mabo had his inputs in the build-up to the two dramatic late goals.

The Insurers’ spectators who had exited the venue went into rapture in

the belief that their team had increased the tally, flashing three fingers

in mockery of supporters of the Jets who were in mourning. Then

another ovation immediately rang out of the stadium followed by more

jubilation outside, unknown to them that it was the Jets that were

flying high. Sunny Badru had the whistle firmly between his lips quite

alright but he was shellshocked to breathe air into it. And if at all he

did, the ovation that greeted the equaliser must have drowned it. It has

gone down in football history that Sam Garba prematurely retired

Sunny Badru from refereeing. He was suspended by the Nigeria

Football Association and he hung his whistle afterwards.

There was confusion at the stadium. While the Insurers’ supporters

transited from ecstasy to melancholy, it was the turn of the Jets’

disciples to paint the venue red.

A replay was fixed for the following Saturday at the Liberty Stadium,

Ibadan, to contain the crowd expected at the venue. Unfortunately, the

Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo (Wazobia) sentiments crept into the squad and

the Jets lost out. It is on record that Plateau lost the Cup in 10 final

appearances. And the jinx lingered on, earning them the moniker

“Soroye”, meaning “those who sight the throne without sitting on it” in

Yoruba.

The jinx with Jos teams persisted until November 1999, when the

Plateau United, morphing from the Standard FC of Jos, clinched the

elusive diadem by a lone goal in a duel against the Iwuanyawu

Nationale FC of Owerri.

The Mighty Jets FC, piloted by the international business mogul, Alhaji

Isyaku Ibrahim, decided to send the trio of Isma’ila Mabo, Sam Garba

and Matthew Atuegbu to Brazil on a six-month coaching course. They

were at the twilight of their football career and it was thought that it

would be more beneficial to Plateau football if the three musketeers

were exposed to coaching.

Upon returning to the country, the threesome gained employment with

the Benue-Plateau Sports Council. The duo of Sam Garba and Matthew

Atuegbu were at various times assigned to the Standard FC whenever

the club or any other clubs qualified for state engagements. If death

had not cut short Sam Garba’s life in July 1978 after a car crash, he

would have ended up as a national team coach… just as Mabo did later.

I could not keep tabs on Matthew Atuegbu’s coaching peregrinations,

but Isma’ila Mabo did exploits with the Mighty Jets also as a coach.

There was a competitive match between the Jets and the Standard FC I

would never forget. In the build-up to the encounter, and in my

capacity as the club chairman, I talked the coaching crew into agreeing

that our attackers should shoot on sight from all angles. The strategy

was to weaken the goalkeeper in the first half. Ayalo Magaji was in the

net for the Jets and sharp shooters like Bala Ali, Bitrus Bewarang, and

Sunday Daniels were firing on all cylinders. How Ayalo survived the

bombardment remains an enigma to me till date. However, Mabo saw

through us. He pulled out Ayalo and replaced him with Bob Nathan. It

became a fresh Bob Nathan against the tired legs of our strikers. The

duel ended scoreless.

Mabo was later to become arguably one of the most successful coaches

of the female senior football team, the Super Falcons. When his

appointment was announced, I asked him how he would cope with the

(luscious) laps larruping all over the place, not to speak of the sight of

pistoning boobs and backsides! His religion frowns at such exposure.

His response was simple: “Those girls are like my daughters and I will

treat them as such”. And that was exactly what he did. He guided the

ladies to many conquests on the continent and beyond. I know of a

Super Falcons’ coach who did not last long with the team because he

kept his eyes on the boobs and backsides rather than the ball(s)!

Isma’ila Mabo’s soccer odyssey cannot be fully told in this space. An era

has ended, even though two or so of his mates are still living: Babalola

Olugbodi and Batande Ali who is bedridden in Kano. Layi passed on a

little over a decade ago.

Mabo will be sorely missed. His death is a personal loss to me. Though

by far my senior, he always addressed me as the Chair, even when we

played together in Highlanders XI in the 80s. The Plateau state

Government should immortalise his name. He died as the serving

Chairman of the Board of the state Sports Council of which I am a

member for the third time.

May Allah grant his soul Aljannah Firdaus, and his family, friends and

followers the fortitude to cope with his painful departure. Ameen.

