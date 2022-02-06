FIFA Club World Cup: Odion Ighalo stars as Al Hilal blow away Arab champions, face Chelsea in semi-final

Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo, have opened his goal accounts with his new club Al Hilal, he was on target on Sunday as the Saudi Arabia champions demolished Al Jazira 6-1 in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.

It was also a debut goal for the former Manchester United striker even as he becomes the first Nigerian player to score in the club World Cup.

The Nigeria striker, who was on loan with Manchester United a little over a year ago, was on the scoresheet on debut as Hilal beat Al Jazira 6-1 at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Ighalo was replaced with 16 minutes left, and received a rousing ovation for his contribution. Even though his evening’s work amounted to not much more than that one header for his goal, it was appreciated by the Hilal faithful, who made up the majority of the 12,538 crowd.

The fact they were able to withdraw their big new signing spoke of how easy the Saudi side were finding things by that stage.

Al Hilal will face UEFA champions league winners, Charles in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Chelsea arrived the UAE on Sunday morning as they had a bye in the draw and will begin campaign from the semi-finals.

Africa Champions, Al Ahly of Egypt will square up against Monterrey in the other semi-final match.