FIFA confirms payment of $760,000 to NFF for Women’s W/Cup

FIFA has confirmed it has paid Nigeria the outstanding 2019 Women’s World Cup prize money.

According to Goal, the West Africans were initially due to receive $1m for reaching the Round of 16 in France, but got $760,000 as $240,000 was deducted for the team’s extended stay and rescheduled flight after their sit-in protest. (Of this deduction, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said nothing about it during the briefing of Tuesday.

In February, the African champions were yet to get their benefit eight months after participating in the finals, and the world governing body, in a letter to Goal had explained the payment delays.

“Regarding your request, as part of our long-term vision to invest into the development of women’s football at all levels, prior to last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, FIFA announced that it would more than triple the financial contribution for participating Member Associations in the tournament to USD 50 million,” Will Shand, a FIFA spokesperson, wrote to Goal.

However, FIFA, in a fresh letter to Goal at the weekend, has given an update on their financial obligation to Nigeria over the long-awaited appearance fee from last year’s showpiece.

“We can confirm that the full amount due to NFF related to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, including prize money and preparation money, has been paid,” Shand wrote to Goal.

Despite the surety of FIFA’s payment, the NFF are yet to confirm receipt of the prize money and an official insisted that no alert has been received yet on its accounts at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“They told us they have paid the money but you know it takes time for the money to hit CBN as it’s not a conventional bank,” and unnamed NFF official told Goal.

“It takes a little while before we can get the money from CBN. The process is not that smooth. The money from Fifa will have to go through the Citibank in New York to Citibank in London before it gets to the CBN in Nigeria.

“However, we have discussed with the players on the mode of payment and hoping to do that as soon as we can assess the money.”

As it stands, players and officials of the Super Falcons may have to wait a little longer for their 30 percent share of the fee.