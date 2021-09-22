FIFA confirms Super Eagles to face CAR in Lagos, Cameroon

The world football governing body,FIFA has confirmed that the Super Eagles will host Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on October 10 in the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup double-header.

The reverse fixture will take place three days later at the Stade De Japoma, Douala, Cameroon. The decision to play in Cameroon is due to insecurity and Central African Republic stadium not up to the standard required by FIFA.

The Super Eagles started their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win against the Lone Star of Liberia last month.

Gernot Rohr’s charges then defeated the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde 2-1 four days later in Mindelo

The three-time African champions top Group C with six points from two games.

The top team in the group will proceed to final play-off round.