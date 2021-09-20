FIFA, Elite refs undertake MA course in Abuja

About 35 selected international referees and accompanying elite referees drawn from the premier and women referees of Nigeria will take part in the FIFA Member Association, MA course, which started Monday in Abuja.

The MA Course is an annual ritual packaged by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, as part of the refresher courses and developmental programs of the football house, to broaden the knowledge of referees concerning the Laws of Game and advanced refereeing techniques.

Latest developments in the Laws of the Game and tactical finesse in officiating will dominate the course that involves class and field activities.

Already, two high powered FIFA Technical and Physical Fitness Instructors; Noumandiez Desire Doue of Cote D Ivoire and Tunisia’s Boubaker Hannachi respectively, have arrived the country for the course from now till the 24th of September 2021.

Related

No tags for this post.