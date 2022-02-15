FIFA extends 2-year ban on Bangladesh –based Nigerian footballer

World football-ruling body, FIFA has extended to worldwide effect, a two-year ban from the game clamped on Nigerian footballer Chizoba Christopher Iyikwobe by the Appeals Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation in September last year.

A letter dated 4th February 2022 and signed by the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Football Federation, Md. Abu Nayeem Shohaq and addressed to the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, conveyed the decision of the Chairperson of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio, which was taken on 3rd February 2022.

FIFA’s letter on the decision of its Disciplinary Committee, which was signed by Carlos Schneider, Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies, recalled that the Appeals Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation had confirmed the two-year ban on Iyikwobe on 26th September 2021, and the Disciplinary Committee’s decision has now made the ban a global affair.

A former player of Arambagh KS in the Bangladeshi league, Chizoba Christopher Iyikwobe was sanctioned for breach of contract.