FIFA grant: NFF officials face EFCC wrath

The country’s anti-corruption agency EFCC has begun what is believed to be massive “clean-up” of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after it charged to court three officials for diverting $9.5 million (about 3.4 billion Naira).

According to a press release by EFCC signed by spokesman Wilson Uwujaren, Christopher Andekin, a director in the NFF, and two other officials of the federation will now appear before the FCT High Court on Thursday a 5-count charge of fraud to the tune of $9.5million.

Andekin, who is the Director of Administration and Finance, was to be arraigned before Justice Peter Affem of the FCT High Court, Abuja alongside Rajan Zaka, a cashier and Jafaru Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department of the NFF yesterday.

It was gathered that EFCC now also have in their possession what one official simply described as “doctored” sponsorship contracts entered by the NFF.

NFF secretariat staffers are also willing to offer “useful” information as regards the alleged massive corruption at the football house as apprehension has heightened within the leadership that the anti-graft agency is bent on “cleaning up the football house”.

The EFCC said the three officials in 2015 allegedly diverted money to the tune of $9,535,923.87 belonging to the Federation to personal use.

The money was a grant given by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) for the development of football in Nigeria.

It is also alleged that Andekin fraudulently diverted N1,353,407.22 from the domiciliary account of the NFF domiciled in one of the new generation banks, without due process.

Particulars of one of the counts read: “That you, Christopher Andekin, being the Director of Admin and Finance of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on or about 8th day of January to 26th day of January 2015 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja while being entrusted with dominion over money meant for the Development of Football in Nigeria, a grant from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to NFF fraudulently, diverted the sum of N1,353,407.22 from the NFF domiciliary account No.

5070407456 with the Zenith Bank into your personal use and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN 1990 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Code.”

