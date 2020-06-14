FIFA invites Enyimba, Rangers to post COVID-19 tourney

World soccer governing body FIFA has listed Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Enyimba and Rangers amongst African teams that will play a post Covid-19 fundraising tournament.

A list of 16 top clubs in the continent, selected based on popularity, are invited for the tournament by FIFA.

FIFA said such tournaments would also be held in other continents but did not put a time frame.

Esperance of Tunisia, Al Ahly of Egypt, Kaiser Chiefs of South Africa, TP Mazembe of Congo DR and Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana are also listed for the tournament scheduled to hold on home and away format.

Zamalek of Egypt, Orlando Pirates of South Africa, Kampala City Club KCC of Uganda, Zesco United of Zambia, El Merreikh of Sudan, Gor Mahia of Kenya, AS Vita of Congo,, Raja Casablanca and Wydad both of Morocco complete the list.

FIFA also disclosed that the tournament would only take place ‘when it is safe for fans to return to the stadium’.

“The tournament will be held in each continent at the same time”, FIFA said.

“It will last for a month with the tournament starting with group ties played over two legs.

“The money realised will be managed by FIFA who will in turn reward each club or representatives during an award to the Champions at its inauguration of inter club tournament in the Hall of Heroes in Zurich, Switzerland”.

Football activities around the world are beginning to return following a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic which had infected over 17million people worldwide