FIFA may move Ghana vs Super Eagles to neutral venue

World football governing body FIFA may be forced to move from Ghana a crucial 2022 World Cup playoff game against Nigeria because of the poor state of the Cape Coast Stadium pitch, which has been slated to stage the match.

This week FIFA inspectors will storm Ghana to check out the pitch.

It has been reported that the pitch is in a deplorable state after the country used it to stage for its 65th anniversary celebrations.

Ghana’s request for the match to be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi has already been rejected by FIFA.

Should it fail the FIFA test, the March 25 first leg clash between rivals Ghana and Nigeria could be moved to a neutral country, officials said.

The return leg will be played four days later at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The overall winners of these playoffs will march on to this year’s World Cup in Qatar from November.