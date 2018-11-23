FIFA, NFF, Everton hail Yakubu @ 37

World Football governing body ,FIFA , the Nigeria Football Federation, Everton and Middlesbrough have all celebrated former Super Eagles forward, Yakubu Aiyegbeni on the occasion of his 37th birthday.

Yakubu made 57 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored 21 goals. He is the third highest scorer in the history of the Super Eagles.

He represented Nigeria at four African Cup of Nations finals, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2000 Summer Olympics.

The Yak as he is fondly called was part of the Super Eagles side that won bronze at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Yakubu is well remembered by Nigeria fans for missing an open goal in the country’s 2-2 draw against South Korea at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

“It’s Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s birthday. The bulky striker scored 21 goals in 57 appearances for the @NGSuperEagles and remains third all-time highest goal scorer for the team. Have a good one ‘The Yak,” reads a tweet on NFF twitter handle.

FIFA also felicitates with Yakubu and some of his birthday mates on their special day.

“ #HBD to @ChrisSmalling (29), @Fellaini (31), @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 (33), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (36), Torsten Frings (42), Alemao (57) & Radomir Antic (70),” FIFA tweeted.

Two of his former club, Everton and Blackburn also sent their wishes to the forward.

“Happy birthday, Yakubu! #EFC ,” reads the tweet on the Everton Twitter handle.

“It’s also Yakubu’s birthday today!,” Blackburn Rovers tweeted.

The forward also had stint with clubs in Isreal and Turkey in a remarkable career that started at defunct Nigeria Professional Football League club, Julius Berger.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.